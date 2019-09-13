Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) VP John Mooradian Sells 9,249 Shares

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) VP John Mooradian sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $578,339.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,686.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Mooradian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, John Mooradian sold 7,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $429,940.00.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 235,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

