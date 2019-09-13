Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $757,512.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $757,512.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $41.40 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,465,000 after buying an additional 2,344,769 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $99,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

