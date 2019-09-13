Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Sells $43,185.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $43,185.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $38,115.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $46,785.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $45,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $45,795.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $44,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $45,975.00.

NASDAQ WORK opened at $25.62 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,808,000.

