Insider Selling: Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) Insider Sells 514,706 Shares of Stock

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) insider Leslie (Les) Davis sold 514,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.76), for a total value of A$550,735.42 ($390,592.50).

Shares of ASX:SLR traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.96 ($0.68). 7,466,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a market cap of $785.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27. Silver Lake Resources Limited. has a fifty-two week low of A$0.46 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.53 ($1.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

