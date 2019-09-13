Insider Selling: Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) Insider Sells 514,706 Shares of Stock

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) insider Leslie (Les) Davis sold 514,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.76), for a total value of A$550,735.42 ($390,592.50).
Shares of ASX:SLR traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.96 ($0.68). 7,466,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a market cap of $785.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27. Silver Lake Resources Limited. has a fifty-two week low of A$0.46 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.53 ($1.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
