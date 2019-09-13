Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,278,285.58 in Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 34,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,278,285.58. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Katharina Otto-Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 28,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $1,070,784.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,534 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,102,799.56.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 25,670 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $956,720.90.

NYSE RVI opened at $37.13 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Retail Value by 218.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Retail Value by 1,885.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

