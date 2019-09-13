Insider Selling: ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$448,000.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,994,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,236,669.68.
Shares of CVE PFM opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.05. ProntoForms Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.85.
About ProntoForms
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.