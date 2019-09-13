Insider Selling: ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$448,000.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,994,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,236,669.68.

Shares of CVE PFM opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.05. ProntoForms Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.85.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

