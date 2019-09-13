Insider Selling: Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells 34,200 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Deborah Keenan Simpson sold 34,200 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$1,055,442.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,423,091.03.

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.67. 200,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,533. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.71. Maple Leaf Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$26.05 and a 1-year high of C$35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.88%.

MFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

