Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 4,891 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,891 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $171,331.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,832,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

