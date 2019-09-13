Insider Selling: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Sells 503,065 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Paul Venables sold 503,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £749,566.85 ($979,441.85).

Shares of LON HAS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 155.30 ($2.03). 13,021,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.84.

Get Hays alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.29 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. Hays’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.55 ($2.22).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.