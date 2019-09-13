Insider Selling: GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Director Sells $17,840.00 in Stock

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Director James P. Conn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $17,840.00.

GGN opened at $4.44 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

