Insider Selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells 2,432 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 35,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 748,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

