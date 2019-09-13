Insider Selling: Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Sells 1,335 Shares of Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COO stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.51. 407,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,065. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $351.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

