Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 190,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 80,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 52,385 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,373.75.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 335,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,524,100.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 187,871 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,232,733.63.

On Thursday, August 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 354,917 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,893,354.08.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 538,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,467,028.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,025,200.00.

PBF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,177. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 3,212.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

