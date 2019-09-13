Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.35. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 679 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $75.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

In other Innovative Solutions & Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $71,795.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

