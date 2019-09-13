Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0079

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $39,734.00 and $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

