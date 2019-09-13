ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGA shares. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

