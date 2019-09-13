Independent Research Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €29.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.01 ($30.24).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €26.56 ($30.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.38. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.