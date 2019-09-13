Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Shares of Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.49. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 5,553,645 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

