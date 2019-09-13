IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co raised IMPINJ from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $726.09 million, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,929. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IMPINJ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in IMPINJ by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

