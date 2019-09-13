IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Down 0.4%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

