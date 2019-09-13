ILCoin Market Cap Reaches $10.99 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, Graviex and IDAX. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $557,694.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005237 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000991 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,219,741,393 coins and its circulating supply is 266,044,973 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24, IDAX, FreiExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

