IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFO. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.36.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $67.86. 1,901,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,731. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,497,000 after buying an additional 376,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 29.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 52.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.