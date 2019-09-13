ICON (ICX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OOOBTC, Rfinex and Huobi. ICON has a market cap of $98.16 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00201719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.01141657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015266 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,838,153 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, ABCC, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Allbit, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, COSS, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

