iCar Asia (ASX:ICQ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

iCar Asia Ltd (ASX:ICQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. iCar Asia shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 866,620 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $89.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56.

iCar Asia Company Profile (ASX:ICQ)

iCar Asia Limited develops and operates Internet based automotive portals for used and new car buyers in South East Asia. It operates automotive portals under the Carlist.my and LiveLifeDrive.com brands in Malaysia; Mobil123.com and Otospirit.com brands in Indonesia; and one2car.com, Autospinn.com, and Thaicar.com brands in Thailand.

