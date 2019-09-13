Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given $55.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 25 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on IEP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $2,879,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

