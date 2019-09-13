iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ICAD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 92,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. Research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 218.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.