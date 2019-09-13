Hush Price Tops $0.0521 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $293,667.00 and $1,316.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00432342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00098630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038613 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003301 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

