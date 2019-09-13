Humaniq Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.15 million and $105,473.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00203700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.01142643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

