Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.95.

NYSE:HUM traded up $6.31 on Thursday, reaching $274.69. 939,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.38. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 287.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,110.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

