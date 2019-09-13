Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Holdings Reduced by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444,119 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up about 2.5% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned 0.05% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMHC. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,774,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 225,114 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after buying an additional 373,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 397,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,541. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

