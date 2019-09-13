Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.19

Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and traded as high as $26.22. Horizons DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.20% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

