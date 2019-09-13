Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 1,297,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,591,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $328,037.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,278 shares of company stock worth $6,473,106 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 165.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,205,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,663,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,628,000 after purchasing an additional 896,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

