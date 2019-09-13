Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 65.9% in August

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,101,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 13,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,259. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. Deutsche Bank upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

