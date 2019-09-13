Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 65.9% in August

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,101,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 13,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,259. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. Deutsche Bank upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
