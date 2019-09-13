Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Update

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,618,500 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 3,188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $161,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,997 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,810. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $954.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. Analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

