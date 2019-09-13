Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,877 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $197,884,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 485,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.80. 3,199,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,961. The stock has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $233.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

