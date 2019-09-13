Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 593,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,186 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,186,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $996.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

