Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 170,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,051. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $986.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after acquiring an additional 656,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,266,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.