Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. 437,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,598. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

