Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667,311 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels makes up approximately 3.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.38% of Hilton Hotels worth $107,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $101.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

