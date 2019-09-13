Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

HFG opened at GBX 981.74 ($12.83) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 947.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $800.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

