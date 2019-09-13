Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading Down 1.7%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.85 and last traded at $64.85, approximately 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers in Iowa. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; offers real estate, commercial and financial, and agricultural loans, as well as personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans; maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services.

