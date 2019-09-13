Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

“We view this financing as overdue” as the company had been operating for some time at a cash balance hovering around $10 million. We trim our out year revenue and earnings estimates as we exercise more conservatism on Heska’s top line growth, and we expect a higher level of spending to help return the company to growth, following ~3 years of missing expectations. We are cautiously optimistic to see Heska deliver on its growth initiatives, however, our near-term expectations are tempered until we see evidence of stronger commercial execution. While we trim our estimates and price target to $75 (from $95), we are sticking with our BUY rating in hopes we see progress on new product and geographic expansion as we look out to 2020. Convertible notes.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of HSKA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,486. Heska has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heska by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heska by 47,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Heska by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

