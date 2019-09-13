Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MLHR. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of MLHR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,851. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $640,701.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $473,584.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,988.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,094. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

