HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HENKY stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $27.71.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.