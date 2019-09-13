Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.