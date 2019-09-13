HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €48.20 ($56.05) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.63 ($49.57).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €43.58 ($50.67) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of €52.45 ($60.99). The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

