Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.61. 59,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,550,000 after buying an additional 473,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 313.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 335,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 254,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,156,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,555,000 after buying an additional 235,936 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after buying an additional 210,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,361,000 after buying an additional 209,843 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

