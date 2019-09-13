Healius (ASX:HLS) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.29 ($2.33) and last traded at A$3.27 ($2.32), 1,477,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.21 ($2.28).

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Healius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In related news, insider Robert Hubbard acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.09 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of A$77,150.00 ($54,716.31).

Healius Company Profile (ASX:HLS)

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

