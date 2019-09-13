Head-To-Head Review: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

bluebird bio has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares bluebird bio and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,158.04% -35.90% -29.91% aTyr Pharma N/A -76.84% -48.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 9 10 1 2.60 aTyr Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $153.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 297.82%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $54.58 million 106.17 -$555.63 million ($10.68) -9.82 aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million N/A N/A

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio.

Summary

bluebird bio beats aTyr Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

