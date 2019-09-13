Haywood Securities Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.76.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$6.83 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.66.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$493.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.88%.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 150,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$890,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,822,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,175,474.34.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.